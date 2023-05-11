Red Sox’s Alex Cora Drew Unique Thought From Kenley Jansen Milestone

Red Sox manager Alex Cora likely shared a similar mindset to that of the many Boston fans tuning in Wednesday night when closer Kenley Jansen was lined up to earn a milestone-reaching 400th career save against the Braves in Atlanta.

Just when it appeared as though Boston’s offensive drought from Tuesday night would carry over, a sudden burst came into play in the top of the ninth inning, which both further ensured a Red Sox victory, but also threatened Jansen’s eligibility to record a save. First, Jarren Duran stretched a single into a double, then Triston Casas launched a moonshot, as the youngsters gave Boston a three-run cushion.

Luckily for Jansen, that was all. But Cora, who typically roots for as much run production as possible, had an unusual (but understandable) mental tug-of-war in Boston’s final trip to the plate.

“It was fun. Usually, when we’re in the ninth inning, we play a game kind of like score as many runs, so he doesn’t get a save. Today, when Casas hit the homer, I’m like, ‘Enough of this. Let’s not score runs, let’s get it here,'” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That was eye-opening.”

Considering the Red Sox have tacked runs on the board efficiently for the better part of their first 38 games played, leaving Jansen few opportunities to record a save in the first place, it’s easy to understand where Cora — and likely many Red Sox fans — were coming from.

With a three-run lead still leaving Jansen both eligible and with as much run support as possible for the occasion, the 35-year-old and longtime Braves fan himself, closed the door on Atlanta, placing his name in the Major League Baseball history books for good. It was also Jansen’s ninth save of the season, following his National League-leading 41 saves in 2022.

Jansen became the first pitcher since Billy Wagner (2010, Braves) to reach 400 saves, joining Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith, Francisco Rodríguez, John Franco and Wagner on the exclusive list of all-time elite bullpen arms.