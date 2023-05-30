Red Sox Vs. Reds Lineups: Alex Verdugo Sits In Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Tuesday night after playing their last 11 games on the West Coast.

The Red Sox will entertain the Cincinnati Reds in the first of seven straight home games.

Boston right-hander Brayan Bello will be on the mound for the Red Sox in the three-game series opener. Bello, who enters after compiling a 2.74 ERA in four starts during the month of May, most recently went seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels and allowed two earned runs on six hits.

Raimel Tapia will replace Alex Verdugo in right field and bat leadoff while Reese McGuire is back behind the plate in place of Connor Wong.

Cincinnati will hand the ball to right-hander Ben Lively.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here.