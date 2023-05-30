Predators Fire John Hynes, Name Andrew Brunette Head Coach by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

The Nashville Predators announced Tuesday that they fired head coach John Hynes, with Andrew Brunette hired as his replacement.

Hynes spent the past four seasons as Nashville’s bench boss. The 48-year-old led the Predators to a 42-32-8 record during the 2022-23 season. Nashville finished with 92 points and missed out on the postseason for the first time in Hynes’s tenure. Hynes leaves Music City with a 134-96-18 overall mark.

Brunette takes over behind the Preds’ bench, having spent this past season as an associate coach with the New Jersey Devils. This will be the 49-year-old’s second opportunity as an NHL head coach after serving as the Florida Panthers’ interim bench boss during the 2021-22 season, compiling a league-best 58-18-6 record (108 points). Brunette was let go after the Panthers were swept in the opening round of the playoffs and replaced by current head coach Paul Maurice.

Before his coaching career, Brunette played 16 seasons in the NHL, tallying 733 points in 1,110 games.

