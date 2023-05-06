Celtics Wrap: Boston Wrestles Win From Vintage Joel Embiid Performance

The Boston Celtics stole back home-court advantage from the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, earning a 114-102 victory at Wells Fargo Center.

The C’s took a 2-1 advantage in the Eastern Conference semifinals series.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Joel Embiid was the talk of the town entering Game 3, receiving his MVP trophy from NBA commissioner Adam Silver in front of the home-town crowd at Wells Fargo Center prior to tip.

The 29-year-old was rightfully viewed as the key to victory for the 76ers, with the thought being if he could go back to his MVP ways, Philadelphia would be in good shape to keep homecourt advantage.

The only problem is, it’s hard to win when you only have one guy show up.

Philly got practically nothing from its second star, as James Harden finished with more turnovers (five) than field goals made (three). His indecisiveness on the offensive side of the ball was detrimental to the Sixers’ ability to have sustained success on that end. There were times when the 10-time All-Star would pass wide-open attempts in favor of kicking it out. While Embiid did everything in his power to will his team to victory, everyone else (besides a surprising effect P.J. Tucker) essentially no-showed on a big stage.