Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bats Bounce Back, Break Losing Streak

The Boston Red Sox got back into the win column Tuesday night at Fenway Park, earning a 9-4 victory and tying their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.
Boston improved to 23-20 on the campaign, while Seattle fell to 21-21.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
If you play enough games, as all Major League Baseball clubs do, you’re bound to run into a few that make absolutely no sense.
This was one of those games.
The Red Sox entered Tuesday night on the downswing offensively, scoring a total of five runs over their three previous games. That led many to believe that a matchup with Mariners starter Luis Castillo would lead to the continuation of a season-high four-game losing streak. It didn’t, as Boston crushed the two-time All-Star for seven runs in his five innings pitched.
It was a season-worst outing for Castillo, who gave up four runs in the first inning and allowed exit velocities of 105.2 mph, 107.9 mph, 108.7 mph and 110.7 mph to the first four batters he faced. The 30-year-old entered the game having allowed just three home runs on the season, with the Red Sox doubling that total on their way to a bounce-back win.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Masataka Yoshida continued tearing the cover off the ball, finishing his night 2-for-5 from the plate with three RBIs. The 29-year-old’s first hit went for three bases, giving him the first triple of his career. His batting average improved to .301 with the solid night, all while getting some relaxation in.
— Jarren Duran had a great night at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
— Justin Garza closed things out in his Red Sox debut, retiring the Mariners in order in the ninth inning.
WAGER WATCH
Justin Turner hit a mile-high home run in the first inning, netting a solid payday for those with a keen eye on the veteran bat. DraftKings Sportsbook gave him +550 odds to hit one out, netting $100 bettors a $650 payout.
