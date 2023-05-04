Red Sox’s Triston Casas Grateful For Alex Cora’s Support Amid Offensive Slump

Alex Cora has seen rookies struggle both during his time as a player and as manager for the Boston Red Sox, and it’s helped him stick with Triston Casas despite his offensive slump.

Casas’ plate patience has paid off and his .297 on-base percentage proves he’s getting on base more than his sub-.200 batting average. But some began to question whether the club would send Casas down to Triple-A Worcester or begin to platoon him in some fashion. A rookie needs time to adjust to the big leagues and Cora’s willingness to stick with Casas, who was hitting .180 going into Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, ended up paying off.

The first baseman went 3-for-5 with a run and two RBIs in the Red Sox’s 8-3 win over Toronto at Fenway Park. Casas snapped an 0-for-11 skid and tied the game for the Red Sox on two separate occasions. It was a confidence booster for Casas, who voiced his gratitude for his manager sticking with him despite the numbers.

“Yeah, every day I come in, AC makes sure to tell me to keep going and not let it get in my head,” Casas told reporters after the game, per MLB.com. “He instills that confidence in me. Some days I’m down and he sees it and he picks me up right away.

“Having a manager like that shooting me straight, who is always honest with me, lets me know how he feels, that’s everything I could ask for in my first manager. I think everybody in this room is behind him. And he’s got all of our backs. But for me personally, the support is immense.”

Early-season struggles are common for young players, too. Just look at Dustin Pedroia, who hit .191 in his 2006 debut before winning Rookie of the Year in 2007, breaking out with his “laser show.”

Staying patient with Casas worked out for the Red Sox on Wednesday and they’ll look for the infielder to carry over that momentum into Thursday’s finale. First pitch against the Blue Jays is set for 6:10 p.m. ET.