VA Hero of the Week: Derrick White Buzzer-Beater Kept Celtics Alive

White was exceptional in the conference finals

3 hours ago

Derrick White single-handedly kept the Celtics’ chance at history alive in their Game 6 win over the Miami Heat. His iconic buzzer-beater on Saturday night will go down in Celtics history as one of the most memorable plays in the Eastern Conference finals.

White’s playoff performance in this Heat series was surely notable. In Game 4, he shot for 43% from the 3-point line and rallied with the Celtics’ core to put up 16 points, two blocks and two steals. White outscored Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Game 5 with 24 points and shot a whopping 75% from three.

All that considered, we’ve chosen White as our VA Hero of the Week. For more on White’s iconic play and stellar playoff performance, watch the full video above presented by VA New England Healthcare.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
