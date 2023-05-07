Watch: Rob Refsnyder Does Damage In Leadoff Spot For Red Sox

The Red Sox have been generating offense from every spot in the lineup and that trend continued in the Red Sox 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

On a scheduled day off for Masataka Yoshida, the Sox plugged Rob Refsnyder into the leadoff spot as the designated hitter. Refsnyder took full advantage of the opportunity with a single in the fourth to start off a five-run inning then ripping a two-run double in the top of the sixth.

