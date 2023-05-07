Giants' Alex Wood Embarks on Triple-A Rehab Assignment by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

No team is without injury concerns, and that’s particularly true for the San Francisco Giants. San Fran has plugged holes up and down its lineup early this season, trying to stay competitive in the ultra-tough NL West.

Thankfully, help could be on the way, as the Giants are poised to get a reliable arm back in their starting rotation.

According to Alex Pavlovic, Alex Wood has begun a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento.

Wood hasn’t pitched since April 18 while dealing with a hamstring injury. The southpaw was initially expected to miss an extended period, so the fact he’s embarking on a rehab assignment just a few weeks later is a good sign.

So far this season, Wood has been one of the most reliable pitchers on the Giants’ staff. The former All-Star has a 1.80 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 10.0 innings pitched.

