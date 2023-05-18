Why Jayson Tatum Called Out Micah Parsons Before Heat-Celtics Game 1

Micah Parsons clearly doesn’t have steadfast loyalty when it comes to his NBA fandom.

Parsons was at TD Garden on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Dallas Cowboys star chopped it up with Jayson Tatum on the parquet floor before tipoff, and he let the Celtics star know he was hoping to get his hands on a No. 0 Boston jersey. But before the request, Tatum reminded Parsons of the way he was leaning in the conference semis.

“Last time I seen you, you had a Philly jersey on, bro,” Tatum told Parsons, as seen in a Bleacher Report video.

“I was in Philly,” Parsons replied. “I was with (Michael) Rubin. You know how Rubin get.”

Parsons, knowing full well how the internet would react to his game-night threads, ended up rocking a Tatum jersey for the series opener. It wasn’t a great evening for the four-time NBA All-Star himself, though, as he was virtually non-existent in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 123-116 loss.

We’ll see if Parsons dons a Jimmy Butler jersey Sunday night when the C’s and the Heat meet for Game 3 in South Beach. But before that matchup in Miami, the sides will square off Friday night at TD Garden for Game 2.