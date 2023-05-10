Why Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida Loves Playing At Fenway Park

Masataka Yoshida quickly became a star for the Red Sox in early May, and he’s enjoyed every minute of it.

NESN celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month this week when NESN Clubhouse kid co-host Jaden honored his family’s heritage by interviewing the Boston left fielder in Japanese. Yoshida has called it a “real honor” to play for the Red Sox, and he explained why that is.

“A lot of Japanese players have played for them, and I am proud to play for such a traditional team,” Yoshida said, per NESN video.

When Yoshida signed with the Red Sox in the offseason, he became the ninth Japanese player to play for the organization, joining iconic players like Hideo Nomo, Daisuke Matsuzaka and Koji Uehara. The 29-year-old faced the elements in his Major League Baseball debut, but he’s become a main feature of Boston’s new home-run celebration over the past week. He expressed admiration for Fenway Park and Red Sox fans that he’s felt so far.

“It’s a stadium with a lot of history,” Yoshida said. “Plus, I’m close to the fans. I think it’s a wonderful stadium.”

Yoshida’s 16-game hitting streak came to an end Tuesday against the Braves, but he’ll hope to restart a new streak in the series finale Wednesday at Truist Park.