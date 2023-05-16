Yankees’ Aaron Boone Defends Aaron Judge Amid Cheating Suspicions

Yankees manager Aaron Boone claims his best player did not commit any wrongdoings Monday night at Rogers Centre.

Aaron Judge was the subject of cheating suspicions in New York’s series-opening win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Prior to hitting his second home run of the game, the 2022 American League MVP took a few quick glances toward the Yankees dugout. The eighth-inning blast was no cheapy either, as it traveled a whopping 462 feet to center field.

After the standout performance, Judge explained the glances were made to see which Yankees were still “chirping” after Boone was ejected three pitches prior to the aforementioned round-tripper. Boone also addressed the incident after the Bronx Bombers’ 7-4 triumph, and his explanation was in lockstep with the superstar slugger’s.

“There was some chirping going from our side, obviously when I got thrown out, and then it continued,” Boone told reporters, per the New York Post. “I think a lot of our guys were still letting them hear it and Judgie was kind of looking over like, ‘I’m hitting here.'”

On the other side of the diamond, John Schneider did not outright accuse Judge of cheating after the Blue Jays’ loss. However, the Toronto manager did find the four-time All-Star’s glances “kind of odd.”