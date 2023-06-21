The Boston Celtics reportedly are “closing in” on a trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal that would also include the Los Angeles Clippers.

Porzingis, who has until Wednesday night to opt-in to his $36 million player option for the 2023-24 campaign, was set to become a free agent next summer if he accepted the player option. Should the Green land the Porzingis in a trade, though, it’s been reported Boston would agree to a long-term extension with the 27-year-old.

NBA reporter Marc Stein reported the deal, should it come to fruition, is “expected” to lead to a contract extension for Porzingis beyond next season’s player option.

The three-team deal to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston is likewise expected to lead to a July contract extension for Porzingis beyond next season's $36 million player option, league sources say.



Today was the deadline to invoke the option.



In order to land Porzingis, the Celtics reportedly would trade Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers. The Wizards would land Marcus Morris and draft capital ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft.