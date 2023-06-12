Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought John Gotti III in an exhibition boxing match Sunday night.

The result? Total chaos.

Gotti, the grandson of a famous New York mob boss, was disqualified in the sixth round for repeatedly grabbing Mayweather. That decision didn’t sit well with Gotti, who then took matters into his own hands, ducking around referee Kenny Bayless to attack Mayweather. Both corners rushed the ring in a wild scene.

Check out the bedlam in the video below.

Complete chaos after the Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III fight was stopped 😳



(via @The_ZeusNetwork)pic.twitter.com/SLys8fI4as — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2023

The skirmishes in Sunrise, Fla., weren’t limited to the ring, either, as a subsequent video showed “Love & Hip Hop” star Joseline Hernandez throwing down with musical artist Big Lex backstage.

But TMZ Sports reported Monday morning, citing sources, that Mayweather took time to smooth things over with Gotti and there’s been talks for the two to have a rematch down the road.

Of course, it’s also worth noting Gotti, 30, took to Instagram after the mayhem to call Mayweather, 46, an “enemy for life,” so it’s difficult to know where exactly their relationship stands on the heels of the incident.

Mayweather hasn’t fought professionally since defeating UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017 to run his undefeated record to 50-0. He continues to cash in on his stardom with lucrative exhibition bouts, though, and evidently, you never know what you’re going to see whenever Money Mayweather steps through the ropes.