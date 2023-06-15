Each Major League team has its own spin on home run celebrations. The Boston Red Sox have inflatable dumbbells in honor of Masataka Yoshida. The Los Angeles Angels have a Samurai Helmet and the Detroit Tigers, well they pay homage to one of the most historic franchises in sports — the Red Wings.

The Tigers have been channeling their inner “Hockeytown” celebration since the beginning of the season, donning a red hockey helmet once a player hits a round-tripper while picking up a hockey stick to knock the puck into a mini net.

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera launched his first home run of the season in Detroit’s 10-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and “strutted” his way down the dugout toward the hockey net.

The dinger was the 508th career bomb for the 12-time All-Star. Cabrera is slashing .232/.304/.330 this season for the Tigers who sit seven games back of the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins.

Check out Carbrera lighting the lamp Red Wing style.