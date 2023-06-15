Each Major League team has its own spin on home run celebrations. The Boston Red Sox have inflatable dumbbells in honor of Masataka Yoshida. The Los Angeles Angels have a Samurai Helmet and the Detroit Tigers, well they pay homage to one of the most historic franchises in sports — the Red Wings.

The Tigers have been channeling their inner “Hockeytown” celebration since the beginning of the season, donning a red hockey helmet once a player hits a round-tripper while picking up a hockey stick to knock the puck into a mini net.

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera launched his first home run of the season in Detroit’s 10-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and “strutted” his way down the dugout toward the hockey net.

The dinger was the 508th career bomb for the 12-time All-Star. Cabrera is slashing .232/.304/.330 this season for the Tigers who sit seven games back of the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins.

Check out Carbrera lighting the lamp Red Wing style.

About the Author

Gayle Troiani

Digital Content Producer

Product of Northeastern. Converse addict. Once shocked Terry O'Reilly with my Bruins knowledge so much, he asked me if I knew I was a female.

More From Gayle

In This Article

Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images