NESN celebrates Juneteenth on Monday with marathon special programming.

The special programming kicks off at noon Eastern and the afternoon slate will feature incredible and inspiring stories of African American athletes from New England.

Those stories include former Boston Red Sox outfielder Pumpsie Green to Boston Celtics guard Dana Barros, as well as a celebration of the Negro Leagues.

The special programming will conclude with a documentary feature of Willie O’Ree, the first Black player in NHL history and played as a winger for the Boston Bruins.

Stay tuned on NESN for “Boston Globe Today,” “Ultimate Betting Show” and full Red Sox coverage of Boston’s matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

Here’s a breakdown of Monday’s slate on NESN. All times are Eastern.

12 p.m. — Celebrating the Negro Leagues

12:30 p.m. — My Story: Pumpsie Green

1 p.m. — My Story: Dana Barros

1:30 p.m. — My Story: James and Joe Jones

2 p.m. — Lou Montgomery: A Legacy Restored

3 p.m. — Willie