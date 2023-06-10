Looking Back At Four Red Sox No-Hitters Caught By Jason Varitek

The pitcher usually gets all the glory when they throw a no-hitter, but the second most important player on the field is the man behind the plate making all the calls. Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek has been behind the plate for four no-hitters, tied with Carlos Ruiz for most in Major League history. Each of the no-hitters Varitek called had a story within the game as we revisit the quadruplicate feat.
Hideo Nomo — April 4, 2001
The first thing that stands out about this no-hitter is that it was the very first game Nomo pitched for the Red Sox. It is the only no-hitter of the four Varitek caught outside of Fenway Park.
Nomo shut down the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards after a 43-minute delay due to an electrical failure. In the game, Nomo struck out 11 batters including eight of the last 13 he faced.
The unsung hero of the game was Brian Daubach. The first baseman hit two home runs in the game giving Nomo the only offense he would need. The Red Sox defeated the Orioles 3-0 in Nomo’s first appearance for Boston and Manny Ramirez’s second game in a Red Sox uniform.
Derek Lowe — April 27, 2002
Lowe’s no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays was the first at Fenway Park since Dave Morehead blanked Cleveland in 1965.
Lowe was masterful on the mound, allowing only one base runner in the game, a walk he gave up to Brent Abernathy in the third inning. He threw 68% of his pitches for strikes (66 of 97 pitches), striking out six of the 28 batters he faced in the complete game.
The Red Sox shutout the Rays 10-0 behind Varitek’s brilliant calling and Lowe’s equally dazzling delivery.
Clay Buchholz — September 1, 2007
In just his second start for the Red Sox, Buchholz shut down the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park by throwing 63.4% of his pitches for strikes (73 out of 115 pitches) and striking out nine of the 30 batters he faced.
The right-hander threw a brilliant game allowing just three Orioles onto the basepaths via walks, but the big play of the game was when second baseman Dustin Pedroia made a diving stop on Orioles superstar Miguel Tejada in the seventh inning to preserve the no-hitter
While Buchholz shutdown the Orioles offense, the Red Sox crossed the plate 10 times in the victory.
Jon Lester — May 19, 2008
Lester’s no-hitter against the Kansas City Royals proved to be the last not only at Fenway Park, but also by a Red Sox pitcher. It also put Varitek in the record books as the only major leaguer to catch four no-hitters (Ruiz would tie the record in 2015).
Like his predecessors, Lester threw a gem of a game striking out nine, including Alberto Callaspo for the final out of the game. He threw 66% of his pitches for strikes (86 of 130 pitches). The only blemish, two walked batters in the second and ninth innings.
Lester was not only backed by the plate calling of Varitek, but the great defensive plays by center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, first baseman Kevin Youkilis, and shortstop Julio Lugo.