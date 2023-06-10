Looking Back At Four Red Sox No-Hitters Caught By Jason Varitek

The pitcher usually gets all the glory when they throw a no-hitter, but the second most important player on the field is the man behind the plate making all the calls. Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek has been behind the plate for four no-hitters, tied with Carlos Ruiz for most in Major League history. Each of the no-hitters Varitek called had a story within the game as we revisit the quadruplicate feat.

Hideo Nomo — April 4, 2001

The first thing that stands out about this no-hitter is that it was the very first game Nomo pitched for the Red Sox. It is the only no-hitter of the four Varitek caught outside of Fenway Park.

Nomo shut down the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards after a 43-minute delay due to an electrical failure. In the game, Nomo struck out 11 batters including eight of the last 13 he faced.

The unsung hero of the game was Brian Daubach. The first baseman hit two home runs in the game giving Nomo the only offense he would need. The Red Sox defeated the Orioles 3-0 in Nomo’s first appearance for Boston and Manny Ramirez’s second game in a Red Sox uniform.

Derek Lowe — April 27, 2002

Lowe’s no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays was the first at Fenway Park since Dave Morehead blanked Cleveland in 1965.

Lowe was masterful on the mound, allowing only one base runner in the game, a walk he gave up to Brent Abernathy in the third inning. He threw 68% of his pitches for strikes (66 of 97 pitches), striking out six of the 28 batters he faced in the complete game.

The Red Sox shutout the Rays 10-0 behind Varitek’s brilliant calling and Lowe’s equally dazzling delivery.