NESN received a total of five regional Emmy Awards and 19 nominations across 16 categories at the 46th New England Emmy Award ceremony, which was the most of any sports network in the region.

The five New England Emmy Award recipients are as follows:

SPORTS INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION

Remembering Jerry

EDITOR SHORT FORM CONTENT

NESN Creative Services Editing Composite

REPORTER – SPORTS

Tom Caron

SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE

Red Sox Pre-Postgame on NESN

SPORTS ONE-TIME SPECIAL

Bell Biv DeVoe at Fenway Park

NESN’s Nominations:

CHILDREN YOUTH

NESN Clubhouse

SPORTS STORY (3)

Crease to Canvas

Maria Gakdeng’s Journey

Massport Jets

SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE

Red Sox Pre-Postgame on NESN

SPORTS PROGRAM POST-PRODUCED OR EDITED

My Story Series

SPORTS ONE-TIME SPECIAL

Bell Biv DeVoe at Fenway Park

SPORTS INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION

Remembering Jerry

LIVE SPORTING EVENT/GAME (2)

Bruins On NESN

Red Sox on NESN

REPORTER-SPORTS

Tom Caron

WRITER SHORT FORM CONTENT

NESN Creative Services Writing Composite

EDITOR SHORT FORM CONTENT

NESN Creative Services Editing Composite

EDITOR LONG FORM CONTENT

Bell Biv DeVoe at Fenway Park

PSA CAMPAIGN

WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon 2022

PROGRAM PROMOTION-SINGLE SPOT

Red Sox 2022: Opening Day

PROGRAM PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN

NESN 360 Launch Campaign

GRAPHIC ARTS-MOTION GRAPHICS

NESN Motion Graphic Composite

GRAPHIC ARTS COMPOSITING

Boston Bruins Game Open

Many of the nominated stories, including "Remembering Jerry," "Crease to Canvas," "Massport Jets" and "My Story" are available to stream on the NESN 360 app by authenticating with a TV provider or purchasing a subscription at NESN360.com.