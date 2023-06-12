NESN received a total of five regional Emmy Awards and 19 nominations across 16 categories at the 46th New England Emmy Award ceremony, which was the most of any sports network in the region.
The five New England Emmy Award recipients are as follows:
SPORTS INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION
Remembering Jerry
EDITOR SHORT FORM CONTENT
NESN Creative Services Editing Composite
REPORTER – SPORTS
Tom Caron
SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE
Red Sox Pre-Postgame on NESN
SPORTS ONE-TIME SPECIAL
Bell Biv DeVoe at Fenway Park
NESN’s Nominations:
CHILDREN YOUTH
NESN Clubhouse
SPORTS STORY (3)
Crease to Canvas
Maria Gakdeng’s Journey
Massport Jets
SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE
Red Sox Pre-Postgame on NESN
SPORTS PROGRAM POST-PRODUCED OR EDITED
My Story Series
SPORTS ONE-TIME SPECIAL
Bell Biv DeVoe at Fenway Park
SPORTS INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION
Remembering Jerry
LIVE SPORTING EVENT/GAME (2)
Bruins On NESN
Red Sox on NESN
REPORTER-SPORTS
Tom Caron
WRITER SHORT FORM CONTENT
NESN Creative Services Writing Composite
EDITOR SHORT FORM CONTENT
NESN Creative Services Editing Composite
EDITOR LONG FORM CONTENT
Bell Biv DeVoe at Fenway Park
PSA CAMPAIGN
WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon 2022
PROGRAM PROMOTION-SINGLE SPOT
Red Sox 2022: Opening Day
PROGRAM PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN
NESN 360 Launch Campaign
GRAPHIC ARTS-MOTION GRAPHICS
NESN Motion Graphic Composite
GRAPHIC ARTS COMPOSITING
Boston Bruins Game Open
Many of the nominated stories, including "Remembering Jerry," "Crease to Canvas," "Massport Jets" and "My Story" are available to stream on the NESN 360 app by authenticating with a TV provider or purchasing a subscription at NESN360.com.
