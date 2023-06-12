NESN received a total of five regional Emmy Awards and 19 nominations across 16 categories at the 46th New England Emmy Award ceremony, which was the most of any sports network in the region.

The five New England Emmy Award recipients are as follows:

SPORTS INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION
Remembering Jerry

EDITOR SHORT FORM CONTENT
NESN Creative Services Editing Composite

REPORTER – SPORTS
Tom Caron

SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE
Red Sox Pre-Postgame on NESN

SPORTS ONE-TIME SPECIAL
Bell Biv DeVoe at Fenway Park

NESN’s Nominations:
CHILDREN YOUTH
NESN Clubhouse

SPORTS STORY (3)
Crease to Canvas
Maria Gakdeng’s Journey
Massport Jets

SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE
Red Sox Pre-Postgame on NESN

SPORTS PROGRAM POST-PRODUCED OR EDITED
My Story Series

SPORTS ONE-TIME SPECIAL
Bell Biv DeVoe at Fenway Park

SPORTS INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION
Remembering Jerry

LIVE SPORTING EVENT/GAME (2)
Bruins On NESN
Red Sox on NESN

REPORTER-SPORTS
Tom Caron

WRITER SHORT FORM CONTENT
NESN Creative Services Writing Composite

EDITOR SHORT FORM CONTENT
NESN Creative Services Editing Composite

EDITOR LONG FORM CONTENT
Bell Biv DeVoe at Fenway Park

PSA CAMPAIGN
WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon 2022

PROGRAM PROMOTION-SINGLE SPOT
Red Sox 2022: Opening Day

PROGRAM PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN
NESN 360 Launch Campaign

GRAPHIC ARTS-MOTION GRAPHICS
NESN Motion Graphic Composite

GRAPHIC ARTS COMPOSITING
Boston Bruins Game Open

Many of the nominated stories, including “Remembering Jerry,” “Crease to Canvas,” “Massport Jets” and “My Story” are available to stream on the NESN 360 app by authenticating with a TV provider or purchasing a subscription at NESN360.com. Follow @NESN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest New England sports news.

More:

Versatile Red Sox Infielder Reportedly Suffers Injury Setback

About the Author

Ricky Doyle

Digital Content Editor for NESN.com.

Quincy, Mass., native and Emerson College graduate. Yes, my Boston accent is real, for better or worse.

More From Ricky

In This Article

Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images