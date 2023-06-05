Red Sox Roster Moves: Christian Arroyo Back; Raimel Tapia DFA’d

Slowly but surely, the Red Sox are getting healthy, at least on one side of the ball.

Boston activated infielder Christian Arroyo on Monday ahead of its series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox, in a corresponding roster move, designated utility man Raimel Tapia for assignment.

Arroyo has been on the injured list for almost a month after suffering a hamstring strain in early May. At the time of the injury, Arroyo was playing a solid second base for the Sox. And after a slow start in which he was hitting .160 through the club’s first 17 games, Arroyo appeared to find something at the plate. He was hitting .458 (11-for-24) with four extra-base hits in the 11 games he appeared before suffering the injury on May 6. Arroyo played six rehab games before being activated.

He should help solidify the infield defense for Boston, as that has been a major issue. In his return Monday, Arroyo will take over at second base, allowing manager Alex Cora to play Pablo Reyes at shortstop, kicking Kiké Hernández out to center field for the day.

Tapia was hot and cold during his run with the club, playing all three outfield positions in Boston. He hit .264 in 39 appearances for the Sox, collecting a hit in 18 appearances.

The Red Sox could soon get another boost. Adam Duvall hit a home run in Louisville on Sunday for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and might be nearing a return after injuring his wrist in April.