Red Sox Outfielder Adam Duvall Regaining Form During Rehab Stint

When Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall began a Triple-A rehab assignment last week, the results at the plate were far from what he showed during his first handful of games with Boston.

But slowly, Duvall, who is recovering from a left distal radius fracture in his wrist, has regained his offensive form as he inches closer to rejoining the Red Sox lineup.

After beginning his rehab stint by going 0-for-8 with five strikeouts, the 34-year-old power-hitting righty smacked his second home run Sunday since that hitless stretch. Duvall now has three hits over his last eight at-bats to go along with three walks and five runs scored. You can check out Duvall demolishing a pitch to right-center field off Louisville Bats right-hander Jake Wong here:

This Duvall guy is pretty good, huh? pic.twitter.com/n7Ko0wgNYB — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 4, 2023

Duvall still has a little more time left to fine tune his swing as he isn’t eligible to come off the 60-day injured list until this coming Friday when the Red Sox are in the Bronx for their first series of the season against the New York Yankees.

Duvall was one of the hottest hitters on the planet during his first eight games with the Red Sox. He batted a blistering .455 with four home runs and 14 RBIs from the middle of Boston’s order before suffering his wrist injury in Detroit on April 9.

The Red Sox sure hope Duvall’s latest production at Triple-A is a sign of him heating up again as they need a potent bat in the lineup to aid their offensive output.