Bruins Legend Ray Bourque Reflects On Most Memorable Moment In Boston

Ray Bourque is the Bruins all-time leader in points (1,506), assists (1,111), power play goals (164) and games played (1,518). His No. 77 sits high above the ice among 11 other Boston legends.

But one memory that stands out for the Hall of Fame defenseman happened in a pregame ceremony honoring Phil Esposito on Dec. 3, 1987

The Bruins decided to retire Esposito’s No. 7, but the problem was Bourque had been wearing the number since his rookie season in 1979-80.

“I was always asked every once and awhile by the press if I thought the number should be retired,” Bourque told NESN. “And it was yes. Legend Phil Esposito, with what he’s accomplished here in Boston. Winning two Cups and just being the player that he was, a Hall of Famer and everything else that he’s accomplished in the league — of course.”

Bourque rememberd that it was a decision made the day of the ceremony that he would skate across the ice with the Spoked-B No. 7 jersey on, only to remove it and show Esposito and the rest of the Boston Garden faithful his new number; 77.

“It was really weird and it was messed up because that whole decision about what was going to happen with the shirt was made at one o’clock that afternoon,” Bourque said. “So, how it all came down was perfect because nobody knew nothing about nothing. The only people that knew what was going to happen was my wife, management, coaches and the training staff. No players, no one, nobody, no fans and esepecially not Phil. So, when I saw his face, it was pretty cool to see how happy he was.”

Former Bruins defenseman Frank Simonetti recalled being on the bench the night of the ceremony.

“If I had to pick a favorite moment when I was with the Bruins it had to be with Ray Bourque when he took his number seven and gave it to Phil Esposito,” Simonetti told NESN. “That whole exchange and we were all sitting on the bench not knowing it was going to happen.”

For Bourque the decision to change numbers was an easy one for him to make.

“It was the right thing to do,” Bourque explained. “I wore three numbers with the Bruins. I wore No. 29 in training camp and had a great camp. At the start of the season, I show up at my stall for the first game and No. 7 is right there and when you’re 18-years-old you just play and don’t say too much.”

His favorite on the ice memories with the Bruins were competing for the Stanley Cup in 1988 and 1990.

“Just an amazing amazing feeling as a group to get a play for the Stanley Cup,” Bourque said. “That run as disappointing as you know not getting anything done in the finals, but getting there was was so much fun and great memories and so much hard work and you just recognize how hard it is to really to win in the end.”

Bourque, after playing in two Stanley Cup Finals with the Bruins captured his first and only championship with the Colorado Avalanche in 2001 after being traded during the 1999-2000 season.

When Colorado captain Joe Sakic received the trophy after defeating the New Jersey Devils in Game 7, he didn’t hoist it, but instead immediately handed it to Bourque to lift the trophy he had chased for 22 years.