Fabian’s Lysell’s start of Boston Bruins developmental camp was delayed, but the 2021 first-round pick still was among the standouts this week.

The 20-year-old was recovering from a concussion he suffered at the end of the season, but he told reporters Friday he felt his conditioning was good. Bruins prospects competed in a scrimmage at Warrior Ice Arena, and Lysell showed off his puck skills.

The Swedish forward had a solid debut pro season in Providence, where he scored 37 points with 14 goals and 23 assists. Lysell hopes to compete for an NHL spot in Boston and felt he received good insight from the coaches and players like David Pastrnak who attended developmental camp.

“It’s always about being curious, too, and go up to those guys and ask them because they’re obviously one of the best in the world at what they do,” Lysell told reporters, per a Bruins video. “I talked to different coaches about what to put the focus on the last two months before coming into camp. I feel like I have a good plan going into the next two months before coming in.”

The Bruins made multiple depth signings this offseason and re-signed Jakub Lauko, while Patrice Bergeron’s and David Krejci’s statuses remain up in the air. But there could be room for Lysell on Boston’s lineup. But that question won’t be answered until training camp arrives in September.

“It’s about, for me, not trying to do everything, like you do too much or something, trying to find a good balance there,” Lysell said. “I’m gonna put a lot of focus in the gym as much as I would with details on the ice. I think in the next months or so I’ll be skate even more and get into a game mood or whatever you call it. That’s kind of the plan. I’m looking forward to coming again.”