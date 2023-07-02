Don Sweeney Updates Bruins Outlook On Own Free Agents

With the first day of free agency wrapped up, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney addressed why some of the additions were made and where the franchise stands with trade deadline acquisition Tyler Bertuzzi.

“I mean, I think I was pretty honest that we weren’t going to be the same team. We had an incredible amount of depth and we felt that we put together a good team, but we fell woefully short in the playoffs with what our goals were,” Sweeney told reporters on Saturday, per team-provided transcripts. “We know we’re a competitive group and we want to remain a competitive group and with an eye towards the future.

“We didn’t really encumber ourselves too badly from a standpoint of contracts, we have some decisions to make because we have some players that are coming up on decision making time and we have some things to work out with two of our RFAs (Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman).”

The Bruins did extend qualifying offers to both Frederic and Swayman on Friday, but both remain unsigned at this time. Sweeney feels strongly the club can get the contracts done, especially with the Bruins young goaltender.

“He’s been very consistent about where he wants to play hockey,” Sweeney said. “aI don’t see why he wouldn’t be playing hockey here now and moving forward for a long time. This is a really good young goaltender. We are excited about having him and Linus (Ullmark).”

Having the tandem of Swayman and Ullmark takes a lot of pressure off the team in front of them.

“It kind of solidifies, you know, takes away the guesswork of whether or not we have to address another need, that’s for darn sure,” Sweeney added. “We feel very comfortable and want to take another step. We want to see both of them take another step, that’s God’s honest truth.

“Our hockey club, you know, peace of mind for 82 games was pretty darn consistent. And you know what? We just didn’t do what we wanted to do and hope to do that in the playoffs. And we have to learn and grow. Jeremy is part of that.”

As comfortable as the Bruins are with their goaltending, and even the defensive corps, Sweeney addressed the one elephant in the room — why the Bruins were unable to retain Bertuzzi, even though at this time he has yet to find a new team.

“He was a great piece of our puzzle and ideally would like to have gone down the path to extend him.” Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Tyler Bertuzzi

“Probably all the factors,” Sweeney said. “The term that he has rightfully probably earned, the (average annual value) that he’s seeking and what other teams are in position to provide that we probably weren’t, unless I made another big move and again, he’s going to land in a really good spot for him and his family and we wish him luck. He was a great piece of our puzzle and ideally would like to have gone down the path to extend him.”

The other two deadline acquisitions Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway have signed with other teams. Orlov signed a two-year, $15.5 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes and Hathaway will be joining the Philadelphia Flyers with a two-year, $2.375 million deal.

Sweeney also noted that center Tomas Nosek would most likely not be returning, but with the additions of centers Morgan Geekie and Patrick Brown the Bruins actually added more right handed centermen to compliment Charlie Coyle.

Sweeney also noted that both Geekie and Brown average over 50% in face-offs, which would be needed should Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci not return for the centennial season.

“I have had conversations with Patrice and David. They are going to indicate with us what their timeline is,” Sweeney said. “… (Krejci’s) been pretty consistent in saying that if he’s playing the NHL, he’s playing for Boston. And Patrice has been very consistent saying he’s going to take all the time he needs to make the best decision for him and his family.”