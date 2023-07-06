Morgan Geekie Looking For Expanded Role, To Do More With Bruins

The Boston Bruins made a number of low-cost signings to open NHL free agency, filling the holes left by members of the 2023 squad cashing in elsewhere.

The majority of those additions were veteran players looking to join an established winner, with others coming as a way for young players to latch onto the back half of the roster. There was one, however, that looks better every time it comes up.

Bruins fans are going to love Morgan Geekie.

Geekie signed a two-year, $4 million deal with Boston on the first day of free agency, giving himself the opportunity to build on his already sparkling reputation to eventually cash in on a big contract when he reaches free agency once again. The 24-year-old believes he can do that, so long as he’s given the opportunity.

“I think I can contribute with a little more minutes than I had previously,” Geekie said Wednesday, per team-provided video. “But however I get those minutes, I’m not picky. I’m just going to come in and help the team, and obviously the staff and the organization will make those calls.”

Geekie enjoyed a career year with the Seattle Kraken in 2022-23, posting 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) over 69 games on the fourth line. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder posted those numbers in just 10:27 time on ice per game, which prompts his belief that a few more minutes could be enough for a true breakout.

“I think for me, just with a little bit more of an expanded role and a few more minutes, I think I can get into more of a rhythm and kind of grow into myself,” Geekie said. “Just be the player that I know I can be in and help the team in the best way that I can.”

Pavel Zacha enjoyed a similar jump in production with the Bruins to what Geekie is hoping to accomplish. Zacha, however, didn’t need any extra minutes, seeing his point total jump by 21 despite playing less in 2022-23 than he did in 2021-22.

The decisions made by Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci this offseason will have a lot to do with how much Geekie winds up playing in his first season with Boston, but his 2.47 points per 60 minutes of five-on-five ice time will be welcomed at any spot in the Bruins lineup.