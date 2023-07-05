The Boston Bruins re-signed forward Jakub Lauko and goalie Kyle Keyser, the team announced Wednesday.

Lauko was signed to a two-year deal with an annual NHL cap hit of $787,500. The deal is two-way for the 2023-24 season and one-way for the 2024-25 season. The 23-year-old spent the 2022-23 season in both Providence and Boston.

He played in 23 NHL games, recording four goals and three assists for seven points. The Bruins 2018 third-round pick played in 35 AHL games, tallying 10 goals and seven assists for 17 points.

Keyser signed a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $775,000. The Bruins originally got Keyser during free agency in October 2017.

The 24-year-old netminder held a 13-6-2-1 record along with a 2.79 goals against average over 22 games over the 2022-23 season in Providence. He played in 68 total games in his tenure with the AHL squad, posting a 28-25-11-2 record with a 2.79 goals against average.

These two signings add to the lengthy list of offseason moves made by the Bruins, including reuniting with 2011 Stanley Cup Champion Milan Lucic and bringing in veteran James van Riemsdyk.