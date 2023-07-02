Marcus Smart Makes Point To ‘Shut Down’ Rumors About Jaylen Brown Feud

Even after being blindsided by the Celtics and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies 10 days ago, Marcus Smart was in Massachusetts this week conducting basketball camps.

On Sunday, Smart put together a Pro-Am event in Stoughton, Mass., where he opened up for the first time about being dealt by the Celtics — the organization that drafted him in 2014 and he spent nine seasons playing for — among other topics.

Smart made it a point to address rumors that had surfaced throughout his career with Boston that he and Celtics star Jaylen Brown were at odds. Those rumors resurfaced as a possible reason for the Celtics dealing away the veteran guard, but Smart said that type of chatter couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen are my brothers for life, and I don’t think what the people see is enough of what and how our relationship really is,” Smart told reporters, per CLNS Media. “We’ve been through a lot together, we’ve been through the fire. (When) my mom passed away and JB was actually one of people on that plane that came to Dallas to the funeral. So I just want to shut all the rumors down now that me and JB had beef.

“I have no beef with anybody with the Celtics, none of my teammates, I love those guys, they love me. We’re brothers and I know that if I’m ever in need … I can call those guys and it’s vice-versa. But me and JB, we’re great. That’s my brother. He actually texted me and was just as disappointed as I was. So we’re good and just because JB or any of my teammates didn’t post anything, doesn’t mean we have beef.”

While Smart said there’s no feud between him anyone on the Celtics, Brown admitted this past April that him and Smart have “bumped heads millions of times.” But Brown also said it was due to a brotherly type of relationship the two had and like Smart, went as far to call his former teammate a family member.

For Smart, the trade was made more difficult by having to move on to a new team and leave behind strong and long-lasting relationships.

“It was hard, seeing the texts, hearing the guys’ voices saying the goodbyes, reminiscing on the good times,” Smart said. “To be able to be with one group of guys in a city for so long, it’s tough.”