NASCAR Champion Joey Logano ‘Swinging’ For Win At Magic Mile

LOUDON, N.H. — The Magic Mile is considered one of the tougher tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit due to the low-banking turns that test the driver’s precision as they try to carry as much momentum through the turn before hitting the accelerator down the stretch.

Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano has secured first place only once at New Hampshire Motor Speedway — September 2014. Something the 33-year-old driver would like to change.

“We changed a lot of things,” Logano said prior to qualifying on Saturday. “The balance of the car is different. The aero package is different. So, I expect the unexpected at this point. We’re swinging for the fences trying to find some new things right now.”

Logano won his first Cup Series championship in 2018 driving the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske said it doesn’t get any easier no matter how often you win.

“It’s hard to become the champion,” Logano said. “It’s just as hard every time. It’s hard. You might have a litter better idea of how to do it, but that doesn’t make it easier. You just have a better way of preparing.”

Although Logano has clinched a playoff position in the Cup Series, his lone win this season was at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19. He is 110 points behind first-place driver William Byron in the chase for the Cup with five Top 5 finishes and nine in the Top 10.

He will look to close the gap with a win at NHMS on Sunday in the Crayon 301.

The 1.058 oval track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is one of four 1-mile tracks in the circuit along with Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Deleware, Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona and Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin.