The Boston Red Sox pulled of quite the coup in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

Boston not only landed the top catching prospect in first-round pick Kyle Teel, but it also obtained a highly touted high school shortstop in Nazzan Zanetello — continuing a trend that started with the arrival of Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

Though Red Sox fans should love the prospects of adding more talent up the middle, they’re likely going to love the pick even more when they find out which MLB star Zanatello aspires to be like.

“I aspire to be like Mookie Betts,” Zanetello said on MassLive’s “Fenway Rundown” podcast. “He’s very versatile, very athletic, very toolsy. He can play anywhere.”

Story continues below advertisement

Though he’d like to be seen in the same category as Betts, Zanetello likely isn’t upset with the player he was compared to most in the run up to the draft.

“I’ve gotten comps to Trea Turner this past fall,” Zanetello said. “Just the speed, bat skills, where I can play in the field. Trea Turner is very, very versatile. He can play center and short, so just kind of all around.”

It will likely be a while until Red Sox fans see Zanetello make his way to Boston, especially considering he’s in line to compete with top prospect Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke, Mikey Romero and Cutter Coffey up the middle.But quotes like this might leave them clamoring for his arrival.