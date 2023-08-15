Philadelphia Union Vs. Inter Miami Live Stream: How To Watch Lionel Messi Online

The Philadelphia Union take on Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup semifinal at Subaru Park on Tuesday, with a matchup against the winner of Monterrey and Nashville on the line.

Philadelphia beat Queretaro last Friday after a game-winning goal from Chris Donovan in stoppage time. They present Lionel Messi’s toughest test since joining Inter Miami.

Tata Martino’s side eased by Charlotte FC last Friday in a 4-0 win, where Messi scored in the 86th minute. It was the Argentinian’s eighth goal in five games as his unprecedented run continued.

Inter Miami is -134 to advance, and the Union is +110 underdogs at FanDuel. Inter Miami is +130 on the three-way moneyline, and Philadelphia is +160. A draw is priced at +260, which means if the match goes into penalties, a draw pays out.

Here’s how to watch the Philadelphia-Inter Miami Leagues Cup semifinal online.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV