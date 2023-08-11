The Boston Red Sox did their job Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals, setting up a much-anticipated series opener with the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

Taking three of four games from the Royals, courtesy of a 2-0 Red Sox victory to close the series, provided Boston with some momentum. The pitching staff was lights out, which began with James Paxton holding the Royals scoreless through 5 1/3 innings — an effort that continued to the finish line.

John Schreiber, Josh Winckowski, Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen replicated that elite level of success against Kansas City’s lineup, combining to allow just one hit.

Now, with the Royals behind the Red Sox, there comes a bigger addition to an encouraging Boston pitching staff: The return of Chris Sale, who will get the start Friday against the Tigers.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s definitely exciting,” Jansen told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That’s the one guy — I remember when I signed here — that I was excited to see. I’ve seen him pitch for so many years pitch on the other side and to be alongside him, it’s awesome. You see the fighting spirit that he has, things that people cannot see but I can see every day.”

Sale was transferred from the 15 to the 60-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation back on June 9. He last pitched for the Red Sox on June 1, registering 11 starts while recording a 4.58 ERA.

Since then, Sale has worked to climb back up to the big leagues, as he’s done numerous times over the past few years with Boston.

Making two starts with Triple-A Worcester, the 34-year-old tossed 6 1/3 spotless innings, allowing no runs off four hits while striking out 10 batters. That’s a huge step in the right direction and could make for an especially convenient late-season boost as Boston looks to sneak into the playoffs with 47 games left scheduled.

Story continues below advertisement

“We got Chris for X-amount of pitches and innings and other guys, they have to step up tomorrow,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, per NESN. “… We’ve been waiting for this day and he’s been around us and he feels good. Looking forward for him to pitch on Friday night here at Fenway. Should be fun.”

Here are more notes from Thursday night’s Red Sox-Royals game:

— Boston snapped a three-series losing streak, improving to a Major League Baseball-best 46-3 when leading after the sixth inning.

— Jansen closed the door on Kansas City, recording the save by striking out two Royals in the ninth inning to notch save No. 26 of the season. The right-hander has now converted his last 17 save opportunities, dating back to May 20 against the San Diego Padres.

Story continues below advertisement

— Trevor Story, who played his third game since missing the first 112 this season, recorded his first hit (a double) in the fourth inning.

— Boston regained some ground in the American League wild-card race, now trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by four games.

— The Red Sox finish up their 10-game homestand against the Detroit Tigers with a three-game series starting on Friday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, along with an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.