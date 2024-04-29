The Boston Red Sox acquired outfielder Tyler O’Neill in the offseason, and the 28-year-old recorded his first major moment with the team during Sunday night’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park.

Stepping up to the plate with runners on the corners and nobody out in the bottom of the ninth inning, O’Neill popped up a blooper that headed to shallow left field. Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson tracked the ball down but failed to secure the grab, allowing O’Neill to plate home the game-deciding run and give the Red Sox a 5-4 walk-off victory.

It’s only been 20 games in which O’Neill has suited up for the Red Sox, but the two-time Gold Glove award winner made his feelings clear about the team.

“I’m loving it here,” O’Neill said on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” postgame coverage. “I love playing in this ballpark a lot. I fit into this team, I feel. I’m just trying to do my part out there. Not trying to get too big or anything.”

O’Neill’s given the Red Sox everything the team envisioned and more: above-average defense, reliability, and power that competes with the best sluggers in baseball. The seven-year veteran has already hit nine home runs, tying O’Neill for the second-most in MLB.

“We’re a dangerous lineup,” O’Neill said, per ESPN. “It takes one through nine to win ballgames, especially over 160 games, so happy again that I could do my part tonight.”

Boston ranks second in home runs (36) among all teams in the American League, second in RBIs (128), and third in OPS (.733).

Here are more notes from Sunday night’s Red Sox-Cubs game:

— Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck logged another elite outing, throwing 6 2/3 innings while allowing one run off four hits and striking out nine Chicago batters. Houck has now given Boston five starts limiting opponents to two or fewer runs.

“He’s awesome, man. He’s awesome,” O’Neill said, per ESPN. “Hopefully he gets the nod later in the year in Texas. He’s carving everybody up, going deep into ball games, giving us a chance every day throwing zeros on the board.”

— Boston improved to 15-6 in games where the team scores first.

— Red Sox starting pitchers still lead all big-league rotations with a 2.07 ERA, allowing 34 earned runs in 147 2/3 innings pitched.

— Boston is now 6-3 in series finale matchups this season.

— The Red Sox will return to action Tuesday night to host the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series to wrap up the homestand. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN+.