The Boston Red Sox have done a lot of roster shuffling in August, but there’s one name that can now be removed from any future dealings.

Richard Bleier, who was designated for assignment by Boston on Monday to create room for Dinelson Lamet, was released from his contract Wednesday afternoon prior to a matchup with the Kansas City Royals, the club announced.

The #RedSox today released LHP Richard Bleier.

The Red Sox had seven days to either return Bleier to the 40-man roster, place him on waivers, trade him or outright him to Triple-A Worcester. Boston chose to cut Bleier outright and allow him to enter free agency.

The 36-year-old appeared in 27 games for the Red Sox this season, but never quite filled the role initially expected of him when he was acquired from the Miami Marlins in exchange for former closer Matt Barnes. Bleier had a 5.28 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, bookending his Boston career with consecutive game streaks of allowing an earned run.

In the end, it was an easy choice for Boston.

“It just didn’t work out, I guess,” Alex Cora told reporters Monday, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive. “Lately, it’s been bad luck — a lot of ground balls getting through (the infield). He was banged up, he was hurt. One of those where, he did what he always does — throw strikes. It just didn’t happen here.”

The absence of Bleier will open up a spot in the bullpen for a left-handed reliever. Joely Rodríguez is on the injured list, which could lead to a Brandon Walter return to Boston.