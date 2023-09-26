The New York Jets have outwardly stated their desire to keep Zach Wilson in their starting lineup, but his job doesn’t appear to be that safe.

New York took its first opportunity to add a veteran after Wilson’s stinker against the New England Patriots on Sunday, reportedly signing quarterback Trevor Siemian to a deal Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The decision to bring in Siemian is a clear one, giving the Jets an option behind Wilson who has starting experience in the NFL. The 31-year-old most recently spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, but has started a total of 30 games with four different teams.

Siemian started a game for the Jets in 2019 but completed just three passes before tearing ligaments in his ankle and sitting for the remainder of the season.

Wilson’s performance against the Patriots was probably his least disastrous in five tries, but it certainly wasn’t enough to win. The 24-year-old finished 18-for-36 through the air for 157 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

His performance drew negative reactions from teammates, though head coach Robert Saleh stated after the game that he’d remain the starter.

The Jets have an unenviable task coming out of their second consecutive loss, welcoming (possibly Taylor Swift and) the Kansas City Chiefs to MetLife Stadium in Week 4.