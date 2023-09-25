Robert Saleh stood by Zach Wilson after yet another ugly outing from the Jets quarterback Sunday.

Wilson completed 18 of 36 pass attempts for 157 yards with no touchdowns in New York’s 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. It marked the third straight game Wilson was held under 175 passing yards and had a QBR under 40.

Still, Saleh claimed Wilson gives the Jets their best chance to win and the head coach didn’t publicly consider making a change behind center. Stephen A. Smith, for one, didn’t buy any of the positive words Saleh said about Wilson after Sunday’s game.

“First of all, Coach Saleh, stop lying to the American public. Stop lying to people,” Smith said Monday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “You know good and damn well you don’t believe in this kid. You know this. You’re just making yourself look like a fool when you say something like that. You do not believe in him. You have no choice. You’re stuck with him. I know you have to give the pomp and circumstance, but damn it, you don’t have to go overboard with it. He’s been doing that.”

Saleh wasn’t the only member of the Jets to back Wilson after New York’s second straight loss. The third-year signal-caller also received support from two pieces of his offensive arsenal, including star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

But the fact of the matter is, Wilson isn’t getting it done and his ongoing struggles are putting stout defensive efforts to waste. Maybe Saleh and company should think about picking up the phone and talking shop with the veteran QBs who reportedly reached out after Aaron Rodgers went down.