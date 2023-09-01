NESN To Manage Pittsburgh-Based Regional Sports Network

New England Sports Network (NESN) is expanding its responsibilities outside of, well … New England.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Friday they had entered into an agreement to acquire and re-brand the existing AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh network to “SportsNet Pittsburgh,” effective October 2.

SportsNet Pittsburgh, a regional sports network owned by Fenway Sports Group, will be the home of Penguins hockey for all regionally televised games in and around Pittsburgh. The network will begin televising games in the 2023-24 season, with daily operations managed by NESN.

“Our top priority is to continue to deliver Penguins hockey, creative content tailored to our fans and other exciting sports coverage of the region,” Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin said in a statement. “SportsNet Pittsburgh also allows us to deliver our own quality production in collaboration with the expertise of NESN.”

The network will allow fans of the Penguins to continue watching games on cable, satellite or a streaming provider.

The Penguins will play in 15 nationally televised games this season, with the remaining 67 scheduled to take place on SportsNet Pittsburgh. They will match up with the Boston Bruins three times in 2023-24, twice at TD Garden on Jan. 4 and March 3, and once at PPG Paints Arena on April 13.

We know where we’ll be watching.