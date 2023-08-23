Wilyer Abreu got the call to the big leagues on Tuesday as the Boston Red Sox placed speedy outfielder Jarren Duran on the injured list.

Abreu was not in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s loss to the Houston Astros, making him more likely to make his major league debut on Wednesday.

That plan changed after Alex Verdugo was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Pat Hoberg from the third-base dugout. The door opened for the 24-year-old to make his debut.

“Obviously, it was a surprise,” Abreu said through a translator, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I didn’t expect to be in the game that early. I was ready. I was prepared and I was excited to get in.”

Story continues below advertisement

In his first at-bat in the fifth inning, the young outfielder got his first at-bat against Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander, although he struck out swinging.

“In my opinion, Verlander is one of the best pitchers in the game,” Abreu said. “For me, it was a great experience to have my first at-bat against him.”

In the seventh inning, Abreu took advantage with a line-drive double to right center field off of reliever Kendall Graveman to tally his first career major league hit.

Get that ball!



Wilyer's first big league hit is in the books. pic.twitter.com/js7XaHhHcY — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) August 23, 2023

“I’ve got to save a display in my house,” Abreu said. “I was really excited before that at-bat. I knew that if it wasn’t in that at-bat, it would be in the next one. I was trying to get my first big league hit as soon as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Abreu was in the midst of a monster month of August with Triple-A Worcester, including a three-home run game within weeks of his call-up.

His first hit serves as a great story against the team who traded him one year ago for Christian Vázquez, ironically enough while both teams were in Houston.