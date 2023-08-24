Red Sox prospect Wilyer Abreu made an abrupt, but impressive debut during Boston’s four-game trip to Houston.

Getting called up on Tuesday to provide outfield depth in the wake of Jarren Duran’s toe injury, Abreu was quickly thrown into the spotlight, starting in three straight games against the Astros — and performing. Abreu held the fort down, playing all three outfield spots while also providing big league at-bats while facing the team that signed him as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2017.

“It’s very special to make my debut against the team that gave me the opportunity to become a professional baseball player and then also it was very special for me to be to (have) my first at-bat be against a future Hall of Famer in Justin Verlander,” Abreu told reporters after Thursday’s 17-1 blowout win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “So it was a very special series for me.”

At the plate, the 24-year-old went 6-for-12 with his first career home run and two doubles, drove in five RBIs and drew two walks while striking out just twice. The comfort at the plate was evident as Abreu constantly made solid contact, helping Boston avoid a sweep and settle for a 2-2 split with Houston.

That growth in comfort began in Abreu’s first full go at Triple-A, playing for the Worcester WooSox at the start of the year. There, Abreu complied a .274/.391/.538 slash line with 22 homers, 11 doubles and 65 RBIs in 86 games.

“I think the key was to keep my emotions in check,” Abreu explained. “I think that was the main key for me and then just try to control the strike zone. That’s what I’ve been working on the whole year and that’s what’s been working for me.”

Not how Abreu or the Red Sox planned it out, but so far, so good.