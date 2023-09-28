The Boston Red Sox had a number of players take major steps forward in the farm system during the 2023 season.

As the season comes to a close, two Red Sox prospects earned honors from Baseball America.

Outfielder Roman Anthony earned a first-team Minor League All-Star selection while starting pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez earned second-team honors.

Anthony, the Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year through Baseball America and the team’s Offensive Minor League Player of the Year, moved from Low-A Salem to Double-A Portland throughout the course of the summer. Across the three levels in 106 games, the 2022 second-round draft pick slashed .272/.403/.466 for an .869 OPS with 14 home runs and 64 RBIs.

To the mound, Gonzalez threw the first six innings of a combined no-hitter in July with Double-A Portland. In a developmental year, the right-hander went 9-4 with a 3.96 ERA in 25 starts between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

Both players rank among the Red Sox top 30 prospects with Anthony at No. 2 and Gonzalez at No. 9, respectively as they look to make an impact in Boston in the near future.

Featured image via Chris Cameron