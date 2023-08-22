Following Boston’s loss to the Houston Astros on Monday night, Red Sox manager Alex Cora updated reporters on a potential roster move including Triple-A Worcester outfielder Wilyer Abreu.

“We’re talking about it,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Jarren is going to get an MRI tomorrow. We’ll see where we’re at and decide from there.”

Duran suffered a left-toe contusion in the sixth inning of the Red Sox’s matchup with the Yankees on Sunday afternoon when he tried to climb the left-field wall on a home run by Yankees’ Gleyber Torres. Duran tried to play through it and stayed in the game for another inning, but eventually was replaced by Rob Refsnyder.

Initially, Cora told reporters before the game on Monday that the team didn’t have anything planned or mapped out for X-rays for Duran and he would be considered day-to-day.

The Red Sox acquired Abreu, along with Enmanuel Valdez from the Astros on Aug. 1, 2022, in exchange for catcher Christian Vazquez.

The 24-year-old has spent the entire season with the WooSox recording 82 hits, 22 home runs and 65 RBIs in 299 at-bats, along with stealing eight bags.