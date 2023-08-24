There was no silent treatment from the Boston Red Sox dugout after Wilyer Abreu crushed the first home run of his career Thursday in a lopsided 17-1 win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Abreu’s new teammates couldn’t contain their excitement for the 24-year-old outfielder, who made his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday. Abreu got to partake in Boston’s home run celebration, too, holding the inflatable dumbbells while high-fiving teammates as he made his way through the dugout.

Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello, who earned the win to improve to 10-7, wasn’t able to join in on the initial celebration, which made him laugh. But the right-hander got his chance to revel in Abreu’s moment following the contest.

“I wasn’t in the dugout when he came back. I was sitting inside the clubhouse down there,” Bello told reporters through a translator, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “But when we got back here, everybody congratulated him. It was really nice for him.”

It certainly was a day to remember for Abreu, who just over a year ago was a member of the Astros organization before coming to the Red Sox in the trade that deal Christian Vázquez to Houston. Abreu finished the game going 4-for-5 with the homer, a double and four RBIs.

This isn’t the first time Bello has seen Abreu up close, having caught a glimpse of the talent at Triple-A Worcester last season and for a game there this year. The immediate success for Abreu isn’t a surprise to Bello and the young starting pitcher was thrilled to see the left-handed hitter contribute right away.

“It was really nice for him to come here, just ready to help the team win,” Bello said. “When I was there last year I saw how good he was in Triple-A. It was very nice for us to have him here and to help us win games.”