With two on and two out, Wilyer Abreu stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Red Sox trailing the Orioles by two runs.

The pressure firmly on his shoulders, the 24-year-old delivered his fifth hit of the night and collected his third RBI to bring Boston within a run.

Despite Abreu coming up with the big hit, the Red Sox couldn’t complete the comeback and dropped their second consecutive game to the Orioles.

Abreu finished the night a perfect 5-for-5 from the plate with a double, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. In 12 games since being called up, Abreu is slashing .353/.421/.559.

“It feels good. Feels good individually. Obviously to have a five-hit game in such a short period of time in the league is something positive,” Abreu told reporters through Red Sox translator Carlos Villoria Benitez, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But at the same time, I feel disappointed that we weren’t able to win the game.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had nothing but praise for Abreu when he spoke with reporters following the loss.

“He controlled the strike zone,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s really good at what he does. He understands what he needs to do in this situation and he’s a good hitter.”

In 32 plate appearances, Abreu has seven hits, four doubles and a home run with five RBIs, three walks and 11 strikeouts.

The young outfielder was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 22 when the Red Sox announced Jarren Duran would be out for the remainder of the season following surgery on his left toe.