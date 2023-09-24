The Boston Red Sox didn’t make a whole lot of noise offensively during their 3-2 loss rain-shortened to the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Once again, Boston’s bats went silent, totaling only five base hits and failing to plate a runner in scoring position on six attempts. That gave the Red Sox their sixth consecutive series loss and dropped to 2-10 over the course of their last 10 games, staying at rock bottom in the American League East with just six games left to play.

However, the weather-impacted contest still provided yet another opportunity for Boston’s youngsters to get some valuable big league experience, including rookie outfielder Wilyer Abreu.

“He took a few good swings today and that’s what he does,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He took a breaking ball for a strike, a changeup for a ball and then hit the ball out of the ballpark. This kid is really good. His swing is very compact, very powerful and he dominates the strike zone. When you do all that stuff it adds on and it’s a good hitter.”

Abreu went deep for Boston in the second inning, giving the Red Sox a quick 1-0 lead at the time. Not a whole lot followed after that as Chicago starter Mike Clevinger pitched all six innings while holding Boston to two runs off five base hits with no strikeouts.

Dropping to 76-80, Boston is inching closer to a third last-place finish in the division in the last four seasons.

Here are more notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-White Sox game:

— The Red Sox and White Sox underwent a nearly two-hour-long rain delay after playing less than two hours before the game went to a final score after six innings.

“The man upstairs decides and we go,” Cora said. “… He tells us and we go.”

— Adam Duvall was responsible for Boston’s other run, going deep with a solo shot in the sixth inning for No. 21 of the season.

“This is what we expected,” Cora explained. “He’ll hit for power, he’s gonna through stretches, he’s gonna play good defense and I think he’s been good for us.”

–Abreu’s played just 10 games at Fenway Park, but has been on a tear in the batter’s box. The 24-year-old is hitting .414 with two extra-base hits and six RBIs in said games, recording an overall .362 batting average on the season.

— Boston now sits 39-40 when playing at home.

— The Red Sox will return to action Tuesday to play the Tampa Bay Rays for their final home series of 2023. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.