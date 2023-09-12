The Boston Red Sox have been dominant against the New York Yankees this season, but bucked that trend in a 3-2 loss to kickstart a doubleheader on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox fell to 73-71 on the season, while the Yankees improved to 72-72.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox have essentially fallen out of contention for a wild-card spot in the American League, which has influenced the final month of the season into becoming a chance for Boston get a closer look at its young talent.

Story continues below advertisement

They got quite the look Tuesday.

Boston trailed by one run entering the bottom of the ninth inning to open their series against New York, needing three rookies (Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, Enmanuel Valdez) to put something together to keep itself alive. That’s exactly what the youngsters did, with Rafaela showing marked improvement by drawing just his second walk since being called up. Valdez and Reese McGuire walked, as well, setting the Red Sox up with a chance to tie the game with one swing of the bat.

They did not.

Alex Verdugo grounded into a double play to end things, giving Red Sox fans quite the tease. It was a poor ending, set up by a glimmer of hope from some Boston rookies who figure to be a part of the plan moving forward.

Story continues below advertisement

No Matchup Found Click here to enter a different Sportradar ID.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Triston Casas was phenomenal for the Red Sox, bouncing back from a recent cold stretch with a 3-for-4 day at the plate.

— Kyle Higashioka went 3-for-4 from the dish, getting the ball rolling for the Yankees on a day that was full of awful batting performances.

— Gleyber Torres knocked in the game-winning runs, grabbing a pair of RBIs with a base hit in the sixth inning.

Story continues below advertisement

WAGER WATCH

Pivetta breezed over his pregame strikeout line (5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook) by the third inning, netting $100 bettors a quick and easy $190.91 payout.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox and Yankees will be back in action Tuesday night, finishing off a day-night doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and will air live on NESN following an hour of pregame coverage.