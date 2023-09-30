The Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles, 3-0, at Camden Yards on Friday night.

With the victory, the Red Sox improved to 79-83 while the Orioles dropped to 100-60 amid their American League East-leading campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

With the final series meaning the final outing on the mound for reach Red Sox starter, Nick Pivetta made the most of his 2023 finale.

The right-hander, who spent the bulk of the season performing a hybrid role out of the bullpen and in the rotation, flipped the script on the Orioles, stumping Baltimore’s offense. Pivetta held the Orioles scoreless through seven innings, spoiling the possibility of Baltimore earning one final sweep over the Red Sox before closing the door on the regular season.

Aside from a double against Pivetta in the fifth inning, the Oriole had nothing at the plate, creating just two opportunities with runners in scoring position through the first seven innings — coming up short in each of them.

That pitching dominance continued when the bullpen took over as Garrett Whitlock tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth inning, sending the Orioles to the loss column.

Boston snaps its five-game losing streak, with two left to play.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pivetta was outstanding on the mound, pitching seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters on 87 pitches. That gave Pivetta his 10th victory of the season.

— Trevor Story supplied enough run production, blasting a two-run home run in the fifth inning to break open the score for good. Story finished 1-for-3 at the plate, reaching base twice.

— Baltimore’s John Means pitched a solid 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs to the Red Sox off three hits while striking out four batters.

WAGER WATCH

