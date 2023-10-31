The Boston Bruins achieved a new club record on Monday night with points scored in nine-consecutive games to start a season.
The Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers in a come-from-behind win, their fourth comeback win of the season
We highlighted David Pastrnak prior to the game, and the right wing had an assist in the 3-2 overtime victory,
