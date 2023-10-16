Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 1 Live Stream: Watch NLCS On TV, Online

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies meet in the National League Championship series with the chance to go to the World Series on the line.

Philadelphia looks to return to the World Series for the second straight season while Arizona has not been to the Fall Classic since 2001.

Game 1 on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park features a pair of talented right-handers. Zack Wheeler takes the mound at home for the Phillies while the Diamondbacks counter with All-Star ace Zac Gallen.

The Phillies took four of seven games from the Diamondbacks to take the regular season series in 2023.

Here is how to watch Game 1 of the NLCS:

When: Monday, Oct. 16 at 8:07 p.m. ET.

TV: TBS

Stream: FuboTV | TBS