Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game 2 Live Stream: On TV, Stream

The National League Division Series continues from Dodger Stadium between a pair of divisional rivals in the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks roughed up former Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw for six runs in the first inning of Game 1 on their way to an 11-2 victory and a 1-0 series lead.

The Dodgers look to even the series with a Game 2 win after winning the regular season series 8-5 over the Diamondbacks.

Arizona sends All-Star righty Zac Gallen to the mound while Los Angeles counters with right-hander Bobby Miller.

Here’s how to watch Game 2 of the NLDS between the Diamondbacks and Dodgers.

When: Monday, Oct. 9 at 9:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Streaming:  FuboTV | TBS

More MLB:

Featured image via Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK IMAGES