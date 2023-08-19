Patriots Corner Identifies Biggest Areas Of ‘Growth’ For Jack Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. — At this point, all we can do is take Patriots players at their word that Jack Jones is putting his best foot forward behind the scenes.

From landing on the suspension list to getting arrested on gun charges to apparently getting kicked out of practice, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Jones during his last seven months in New England. However, each step of the way, the young cornerback’s teammates have supported him publicly while saying he’s handling his business the right way.

That trend continued Thursday, when Jalen Mills was asked about Jones after the Patriots’ second joint practice with the Packers.

“Growth,” Mills said when asked what he’s seen from Jones amid his myriad issues. “Taking coaching from the meeting rooms onto the field. The routes that he was getting (Wednesday in Green Bay), he covered those down today — and covered even more different routes.

“So, I think that’s the biggest thing: him taking the stuff from the meeting room onto the field and executing at a high level.”

Jalen Mills on what he's seen from Jack Jones amid his multiple issues this summer pic.twitter.com/yTMcKL9biy — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 18, 2023

Aside from his still-mysterious practice departure from over two weeks ago, Jones has enjoyed a largely positive second training camp with the Patriots. The 2022 fourth-round pick has played at a reasonably high level while seeing time with New England’s first-team offense.

As for his mid-June gun-possession arrest at Logan Airport, the situation might be nearing a resolution. The 25-year-old, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, had a probable cause hearing scheduled for Friday in Massachusetts, but it was continued until Sept. 15.

How the story ends remains to be seen. However, at least one legal expert believes a plea deal could be in the works.