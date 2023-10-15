Is Jack Jones preparing to rejoin the Patriots’ defense after more than a month on injured reserve? That’s what his social media activity Sunday seemed to suggest.

As New England prepared to face the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 6 matchup at Allegiant Stadium, Jones tweeted: “Coming soon..”

Coming soon.. — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) October 15, 2023

The second-year cornerback was placed on IR before the Patriots’ season opener after suffering a hamstring injury late in the preseason. He became eligible to return after Week 4 but has yet to resume practicing.

Injuries have been a major issue for New England’s cornerback group this season, with rookie Christian Gonzalez and second-year pro Marcus Jones also landing on IR with torn labrums. Veteran Jonathan Jones also missed three games with an ankle injury before returning to action last week.

The Patriots swung a trade for J.C. Jackson to fill the void left by Gonzalez’s season-ending injury. Getting Jack Jones, who showed flashes of Pro Bowl potential as a rookie last season, back in the mix would be another big boost for that depleted position group.

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was activated off IR on Saturday and is expected to make his season debut against the Raiders. New England is looking to rebound after back-to-back blowout losses and avoid its first 1-5 start since 1995.