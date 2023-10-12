FOXBORO, Mass. — Christian Gonzalez won’t return to the field for the Patriots until 2024. But his longest-tenured position mate wants to make sure the rookie remains involved as he works his way back from his season-ending shoulder injury.

Asked Thursday what advice he has for Gonzalez as he navigates his lengthy rehab process, veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones stressed the importance of staying around the team and keeping an aggressive mindset.

“Just stick stick around and recover,” Jones said. “Just attack rehab — attack it like it’s football, like it’s practice. Just know that he’s young in his career and he’ll bounce back.”

Jones dealt with a similar layoff, albeit much later in his career. The eighth-year pro suffered a shoulder injury during a Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 that wiped out the rest of his season. Gonzalez’s injury — reportedly a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum — occurred during a Week 4 defeat at Dallas.

“For a younger guy, just to kind of hear those coaching points (is important),” Jones said when asked why there’s value in Gonzalez rehabbing at the Patriots’ facility rather than elsewhere. “So that next year, when it comes up, you’ve heard it before.

“That’s always your goal as a player: recurring things. ‘I’ve heard this twice. I’ve heard this three times.’ It sticks with you a little bit more. So just kind of being around and catching those coaching points.”

To offset the loss of Gonzalez, who was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, the Patriots swung a trade to reacquire ex-New England cornerback J.C. Jackson. They also got Jones back from the ankle injury that sidelined him for three games.

The Patriots could get more reinforcements back if and when second-year pro Jack Jones returns from injured reserve, which reports indicated could happen around midseason. It’s unclear whether Marcus Jones, who injured his labrum during a Week 2 loss to Miami, will be able to play again this season.

New England will visit the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.